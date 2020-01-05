Bus conductor forced to do sit-ups for misbehaving woman in Odisha

Angul: A conductor of a private-run bus was forced to do sit ups for allegedly misbehaving with a woman passenger at Athmallik bus stand in Odisha’s Angul district on Sunday.

According to reports, the conductor of “Sri Ram Bus” touched the woman inappropriately while collecting tickets inside the vehicle, which was heading to Athmallik from the district headquarter town here.

As the bus reached Athmallik, the victim shouted at the conductor and asked him to do sit-ups with holding his both ears in full public glare at the bus stand. She threatened that she would lodge a police complaint if he failed to do so.

The conductor was seen begging for apology to the woman with folded hands but no one came forward to rescue him. Later, he had no choice but to do sit-ups holding both his ears.

Some youths recorded the incident on mobile phones and started circulating it on social media.