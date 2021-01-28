Bus Collides With Truck In Odisha, Narrow Escape For Passengers

Boudh: A bus collided head-on with a stationary truck on the highway in the wee hours of morning. All the passengers on-board were slightly injured.

The accident took place near Charichhak on National Highway 57, Purunakatak police station, Boudh district.

The passenger bus hit the back of the truck on the highway while it was parked.

Four employees of the bus were injured in the crash. They have been admitted to Puranakatak Medical College.

The bus was carrying 40 passengers, was traveling from Malkangiri to Bhubaneswar when it hit the back of a truck.

The police are investigating into the matter.