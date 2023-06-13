Bus collides head-on with truck in Rourkela; 10 injured

Rourkela: In a tragic incident, nearly 10 people were critically injured after the bus they were traveling in collided with a truck in Odisha’s Rourkela. The accident took place near Birmitrapur Rani Sati temple in Jharsuguda district.

According to sources, the passenger bus was on its way to Jharsuguda from Jharkhand. The passenger bus named Rani collided with a cargo truck near Sati mandir. Nearly 10 passengers were critically injured in the accident.

The locals spotted the accident. They immediately rushed the injured to the nearby hospital and informed the police about the matter. The injured have been admitted to Birmitrapur Health Centre.

On being informed, police reached the spot, seized the vehicles, and started to probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.