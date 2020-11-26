bus burnt in cuttack

Bus Catches Fire In Badambadi Bus Stand Of Cuttack

WCE 2

Cuttack: A private passenger bus has caught fire in Badambadi Bus Stand situated in Cuttack district of Odisha in the afternoon on Thursday.

The bus was parked in the bus stand when it suddenly went up in flames.

The fire department immediately reached the spot and doused the flames. The bus is called, ‘Sri Mandir’ and used to ply on the Bari- Cuttack route.

There were no passengers inside the bus said reports. The reason the the fire however is yet to be ascertained.

