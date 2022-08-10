7 Critical, 30 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Overturns in Odisha

Soro: A passenger bus carrying pilgrims lost control and turned turtle on NH-16 near Talanagar in Balasore district of Odisha. Over 30 people were injured, and 70 passengers have escaped unscathed in the accident.

According to reports, the bus enroute Chabis Pragana in West Bengal to Puri Jagannath Temple.

In the accident, seven people were critical and over 30 people were injured, while 70 passengers have escaped unscathed. The injured people have been rushed to the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital (DHH).

The bus named Mumtaz, bearing registration number WB57E0786 was carrying over 100 pilgrims.

Soro police as well as the fire department reached the site of accident and started the rescue efforts.

As many as seven ambulances were rushed to the spot for the rescue work. Four of the critically injured people have been transferred to Balasore DHH.

After receiving the news, ‘Helping Hand’ volunteers rendered emergency service and send the injured people to the hospital.