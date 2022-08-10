7 Critical, 30 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Overturns in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau 102 0

Soro: A passenger bus carrying pilgrims lost control and turned turtle on NH-16 near Talanagar in Balasore district of Odisha. Over 30 people were injured, and 70 passengers have escaped unscathed in the accident.

According to reports, the bus enroute Chabis Pragana in West Bengal to Puri Jagannath Temple.

In the accident, seven people were critical and over 30 people were injured, while 70 passengers have escaped unscathed. The injured people have been rushed to the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital (DHH).

The bus named Mumtaz, bearing registration number WB57E0786 was carrying over 100 pilgrims.

Soro police as well as the fire department reached the site of accident and started the rescue efforts.

As many as seven ambulances were rushed to the spot for the rescue work. Four of the critically injured people have been transferred to Balasore DHH.

After receiving the news, ‘Helping Hand’ volunteers rendered emergency service and send the injured people to the hospital.

You might also like
State

Odisha Govt Allows Students To Participate In Independence Day Celebration

State

Eminent Odia Film Writer Ranjit Patnaik Passes Away

State

Odisha Reports 653 Covid Positive Cases Today

State

Petrol and diesel price rise today: Check fuel rates in your city

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.