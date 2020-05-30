migrant bus accident

Bus carrying migrants overturns in Odisha’s Balasore district

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balasore: A bus which was carrying migrants overturned in Odisha’s in Balasore district on Saturday. The incident took place on National Highway-16 near Mangalpur of the district.

Sources said that the bus turned turtle while over 30 migrants were travelling in the bus to West Bengal from Kerala.

Several people sustained injuries following the bus accident, said the sources adding that all of them were rescued by the locals and police.

Currently, they are undergoing treatment at the nearby hospital.

