bus accident
Injured students have been rushed to Digapahandi Hospital

Bus carrying OJEE examinees overturns in Odisha’s Gajapati, 25 Injured

By KalingaTV Bureau

Paralakhemundi: At least 25 students were injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned at Taptapani ghat on NH 326 in Odisha’s Gajapati district on Thursday evening.  They were on their way to write Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) in Khordha.

The injured students were rushed to a hospital in Dagapahandi. Some of them are said to be in a serious condition, sources said.

According to reports, the  bus, carrying a total of 45 students, was on its way to Khordha from Chandipur in Gajapati district. The driver  lost control over the bus while taking a U-turn in the ghat following which the vehicle overturned and fell below the road.

On being informed, local police and ODRAF personnel reached the spot and rescued the students.

(More details awaited)

 

 

 

