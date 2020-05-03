Bus Carrying Odia Migrants Overturns In Maharashtra

Nagpur: Five persons were injured after the bus in which they were traveling to Odisha from Surat overturned in Maharashtra on Sunday, said sources.

The bus with around 50 Odia migrants reportedly overturned near Karanja on Nagpur-Amravati National Highway (NH).

Sources said that two bus staff and three migrants from Odisha sustained injuries due to the road mishap. They have been admitted to the nearby Karanja hospital in Maharashtra.

The bus which was on its way to Ganjam district had left Surat on Friday.

Earlier on Saturday, a bus ferrying Odia workers from Surat met with an accident at Kalinga Ghat on Kandhamal-Ganjam border killing two persons ( while one died on the spot, another breathed his last while undergoing treatment in hospital).