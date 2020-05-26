Baliguda: A bus which was carrying Odia migrants collided head on with a truck leaving three persons critical in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Tuesday.

According to reports, 47 Odia migrants along with others came in a Shramik Special Train from Goa yesterday. After reaching Bhawanipatna railway station they took a bus to Berhampur.

While going towards Berhampur, their bus crashed into a truck near Athabadi village under Tumudibandha Block of the district.

Drivers of the bus and the truck along with a Odia migrant were injured in the accident.

On being informed about the accident, local police rushed into the spot and carried out the rescue operation.

The injured persons have been admitted to the district headquarters hospital in Phulbani in a critical condition.

This is not the first time that a bus ferrying Odia migrants meeting with accident. Earlier, at least seven such accidents had taken place ever since the Odisha government allowed permission for the return of the stranded migrants from other States. While tree persons were reportedly killed several others were injured in those accidents.