Bus carrying migrants from Surat to Odisha’s Ganjam overturns in Kandhamal; One killed

Phulbani: One person died and several others sustained injuries as bus carrying Odia migrants from Gujarat’s Surat to Ganjam district overturned at Kalinga ghat in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle at the ghat at around 8 PM, sources said.

The ill-fated bus, named as Shree Patel bus bearing Registration No: GJ18X2693, was carrying over 50 migrant workers from Surat. Seven buses were travelling in a convoy carrying migrant workers from Gujarat, sources added.

On being informed, Odisha Fire Service personnel and police rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation.

The injured were rushed to a near by hospital while a critically injured person was taken to MKCG Medial College and Hospital in Berhampur, when the lat reports came in.