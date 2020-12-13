Bus Overturns In Odisha’s Kalahandi, 20 Critical

Bus Carrying Migrant Labouers Overturns In Odisha’s Kalahandi, 20 Critical  

By WCE 3

Bhawanipatna: Around 20 migrant labouers sustained critical injuries as the bus in which they were travelling in overturned at Badakenduguda of Kalahandi district today.

Sources said that the bus met with the accident, while it was on its way to Hyderabad from Dharmagar with around 50 migrant labouers.

Police rushed to the spot and carried out the rescue operation along with the locals and admitted the injured persons at Dharmagar and Koksara hospital for treatment.

The migrant labouers were going to the neighbouring State in search of work, added the source.

