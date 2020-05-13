Bhuabneswar: Bus services started between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack today. The State government had decided to begin bus services to facilitate travelling of government employees yesterday.

The Orissa State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) bus will be run between Cuttack and Bhubaneswar from today to ferry government employees who will have to pay Rs 30 each.

The bus will be sanitized properly, hand sanitizer will be provided to all passengers, proper social distancing shall be maintained between passengers.