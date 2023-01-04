Bus accident in Odisha, over 50 injured

Cuttack: As many 50 passengers have been injured after a bus overturned following a collision with Hyva truck on Wednesday morning.

It is worth mentioning that, the accident took place on Cuttack – Chandbali road near Chhapolia. The locals immediately initiated the rescue operation.

The collision was so severe that the bus fell into the field and turned turtle. It is presently being lifted with the help of ropes.

The injured have been rushed to the nearby hospital in Aul.

The Hyva on the other hand is still inside the field. Further details awaited in this matter.