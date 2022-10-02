Bus accident in Hazaribagh: Odisha CM announces ex-gratia of rs 2 lakh each for kin of deceased

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives in a bus accident that took place in Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand. The road accident occurred when the bus carrying pilgrims from Odisha was returning from Bihar.

The Chief Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each of the four persons who were killed in the mishap. This apart, he directed the officials to ensure proper treatment to the persons who were injured following the accident.

While two deceased persons were said to be reportedly from Balasore, the other two were identified as Manu Behera and Menaka Pradhan of Angul.

According to reports, around 55 passengers from Odisha had started their journey 15 days back and were returning after visiting several pilgrim sites in Uttarakhand and Bihar. However, their bus met with an accident with a fruit-laden truck killing four persons. About 35 passengers also were seriously injured following the accident.