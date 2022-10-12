Bus accident in Gajapati of Odisha, narrow escape for passengers

By Sudeshna Panda 0
bus accident in odisha

Gajapati: As many as 38 passengers of bus had a narrow escape from an accident in Gajapati district of Odisha in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to reports, the passenger bus was en route-Bhubaneswar.

The passengers had a narrow escape after the bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Adaba locality in Odisha’s Gajapati district.

Reports say the bus left Motu and skid off in the road near Nalaghat under Adaba police limits in the wee hours.

On getting the information, police and fire brigade personnel reached the spot and rescued the passengers.

Further details on the accident is awaited.

You might also like
Nation

Pilot ejects safely as MiG 29K crashes off Goa coast

State

No cyclone threat to Odisha, stay away from rumors: MeT, Bhubaneswar

State

Odisha: Illegal gun manufacturing unit busted in Boudh, 1 arrested

Nation

Muslim man cannot force first wife to live with him: Allahabad HC

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.