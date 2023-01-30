Bus accident in Daspalla of Odisha, narrow escape for 20 patients

Daspalla: A bus accident has taken place in Daspalla of Nayagarh district in Odisha on Monday morning, said reliable reports.

As many as 20 patients had a narrow escape. The driver allegedly lost control over the wheels and crashed the bus against the divider due to which the bus caught fire.

The bus belonged to the Seva Sadan in Daspalla, it was transporting 20 patients when the incident occurred.

All the patients were rescued immediately. The fire personnel and police reached the spot immediately and rescued the patients.

Further details awaited.