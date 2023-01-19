Bus accident in Cuttack, 20 injured

Aul: A bus accident has taken place in Cuttack district of Odisha near Aul block on Thursday morning said reliable reports.

According to reports, as many as 20 people have been injured in the bus accident in Cuttack. It is noteworthy that the accident took place near Ganja village on Cuttack – Chandbali route.

The bus was carrying over 40 labourers when it overturned near Aul. The reason for the accident is however yet to be ascertained, said reports.

The locals and local police reached the spot and rushed the injured to the nearby hospital. The police is further investigating into the matter.

Further detailed report awaited.