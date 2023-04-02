Bus accident in Bhadrak of Odisha, 7 injured

Bhadrak: In a tragic accident, as many as seven passengers have been injured as a bus and a truck rammed into each other in Bhadrak district of Odisha.

According to reports, the accident took place near the Bina petrol pump on NH-16 in Bhadrak. According to reports, the bus was en-route to Kolkata from Bhubaneswar.

Onlookers say that, the bus rammed into the truck and the passengers sitting on the left side sustained injuries in the accident.

All seven injured persons have been admitted to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital (DHH).

It is worth mentioning that, the driver and conductor of the bus are absconding. However, the police have started investigating into the accident.

Further details awaited.