Bus accident in Balasore of Odisha, 12 injured

Balasore: There has been a bus accident in Balasore district of Odisha on Thursday morning said reliable reports in this regard. Reports say that, The bus crashed near Nidhipanda on National Highway Number 60 in Balasore.

Further it is worth mentioning that, more than 12 passengers were injured in the bus accident in Balasore. One of the 12 injured is in critical condition. The bus carrying more than 60 passengers met with an accident while traveling from Puri to West Bengal.

Reports further said that, all the injured have been admitted to Balasore Medical Center. An accident happened this morning. The bus hit a tipper and rolled down the road, it is suspected that the driver had fallen asleep while driving. After receiving the news, the highway patrol team reached the spot and carried out rescue operations.

In a recent case of road accident, over 15 passengers were injured after a bus carrying tourists collided with a truck standing nearby. The accident took place on NH-16 near Soro of Odisha’s Balasore.

The bus accident in Soro took place during the early morning hours of October 8, 2023. Reportedly, the passenger bus was carrying tourists from Nepal. The bus was en route to Puri when it collided with a truck standing near Manoranjan Dhaba, said reliable reports.

As a result of the accident, at least 15 passengers were left injured. The local people and officials from Soro police station reached the spot and helped in rescuing the people. The injured were sent to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention. The Soro police have initiated a probe into the matter.

Two buses collided head-on in Balasore district of Odisha in the morning hours on July 5, 2023 said reliable reports. According to reports, in the Balasore bus accident today as many as 20 people have been injured. The accident took place near the Tamulia bridge under the Balasore sadar police station limits.

According to reports, two private buses collided head-on near the Balasore Tamulia overbridge on Wednesday morning. Traffic on the bridge was disrupted after the accident.

There was a head-on collision between two buses named Ajay and Arvind. The driver of the Ajay bus has been shifted to the Balasore District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) with serious injuries. The other injured driver has also been admitted to the hospital.

It is said from preliminary investigation that the accident took place due to the over speeding speeding of the two buses. The police, locals and the fire fighters have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway, said reliable reports.