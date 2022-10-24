Burn ward in Capital Hospital of Bhubaneswar ahead of Diwali

Bhubaneswar: Capital Hospital of Bhubaneswar has established a new burn ward to handle possible burn injuries this Diwali.

An independent ward has been opened in Capital Hospital of Bhubaneswar.

The other wards namely ENT, Orthopedic, Plastic Surgery, Eye and Surgery department have been asked to remain on high alert.

As per the reports, the numbers of hospital workers, nurses have been appointed in the dressing room and causality ward as informed by the Deputy Superintendent of the hospital.

Diwali is being celebrated after a long gap of two years of Covid-19 restrictions. People will celebrate Diwali with much fanfare.

The hospital administration has taken necessary steps for any kind of accidents that might happen during Diwali.