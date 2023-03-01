Burla VSSUT girl student jumps off bridge in Sambalpur, Missing

Sambalpur: A girl student of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Burla has gone missing after jumping off the Power Channel Bridge in Sambalpur on Tuesday late evening.

The missing girl has been identified as Chinmayi Priyadarshini Sahu, of Information Technology in VSSUT in Sambalpur. The girl was a final-year student.

According to sources, Chinmayi attended the convocation ceremony at the varsity on Tuesday where she received the degree from the Vice Chancellor.

Later the convocation ceremony, she went to the PC Bridge with her friends at around 8 PM. She allegedly jumped into the water channel at PC bridge and went missing.

On being informed, police along with fire service & rescue personnel reached the spot and launched a search operation to trace the missing student.The search operation was hindered due to the lack of light as it was night time.

The girl is yet to be found. So, the search operation is underway.

Also Read: In his effort to save son, man drowns to death in Ganjam