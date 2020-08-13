Sambalpur: Burla police station in Sambalpur district has been sealed for five days from today after two police personnel tested positive for Covid-19.

According to sources, the two police were ill from last couple of days. After they developed some COVID-19 symptoms, their swab samples were collected and sent for COVID test. The report came out positive.

After sanitization of the building and its premises all the staff of the police station and Inspector in-charge have been asked to stay under home isolation.

The local administration has launched a contact tracing drive to identify close contacts of the positive persons.

It is noteworthy, a Covid warrior who was working as a Constable at Rengali Police Station in Sambalpur succumbs to virus on Aug 11.