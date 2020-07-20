Narasinghpur: A gang of burglars robbed as many as three houses of the same locality in Ulaskota Chawk under Narasinghpur block of Cuttack district last night and decamped with valuables worth lakhs.

One of the houses looted belonged to an employee of Rourkela Tehsil office, Raj Kishor Dehuri. Other houses belong to Manoj Kumar Panda and Bipin Bihari Pradhan, who are the residents of the same locality.

According to reports, thieves entered into the houses by breaking the doors on Sunday night when everyone in the houses was fast asleep. They then ransacked the houses and looted valuables worth several lakhs and fled the area before anyone could notice them.

After releasing about the loot, members of these houses lodged separate complaints at Narasinghpur police station.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of the police station, Madan Mohan Karji, along with a team of the cops rushed to the locality and started investigation.

The incident of robbery at several houses of same locality on single night has caused fear among the locals who are already under panic of coronavirus pandemic.