Bumper recruitments are being done for this government job; check details, just few days left for application

Directorate of Medical Health and Family Welfare Department of Rajasthan Government has sought applications for many posts. Candidates who want to get jobs in these positions can apply. The application process will end on September 16, 2020. Interested candidates must read the official notification issued by the state government for these appointments before applying. For this, you can go to the respective website or you can click on the link given further in this news.

For further information related to this job, see the next slide.

Post Details:

Community Health Officer: 6310 Posts

Important Date:

Date of submission of online application: September 2

Last date for submission of online application form: September 16

Educational Qualifications: It is mandatory to have a BSc or Nurse degree in Community Health from a recognized university. For further details related to the candidates educational qualification, see further notification.

Age Range: The minimum age of the candidate has been fixed at 18 years and maximum age is 45 years.

Pay scale: Community Health Officer – Rs 25000 per month

How to apply: The application process has started from September 02, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts online through this website http://rajswasthya.nic.in.

Application fee: For unreserved candidates: Rs 400 and for OBC and SC / ST candidates: Rs 300

Selection Process: The selection of candidates for these posts will be done on the basis of interview.

Click here for the official website.

Click here to read the official notification.