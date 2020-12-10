The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the details of the recruitment for the Combined Higher Secondary (CHSL) exam 2020. According to the details released, there will be recruitment to 4776 posts through this recruitment drive. These recruitments will be done on the posts of Data Entry Operator (DEO), Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Postal Assistant (PA).

As per the details released on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission https://ssc.nic.in/, recruitment will be made for 1538 posts in all sections of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) – Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA). At the same time, there will be recruitment for 3181 posts of PA and SA and 7 posts of DEO.

The recruitment will be done in the Bureau of Research Development, Ministry of Defense, Central Administrative Tribunal, CBI, Ministry of External Affairs, CGA, CGDA, Custom, Excise Departments. Candidates can check more information on the official website of the department.

Important Dates:

Dates for submission of online applications: 06-11-2020 to 15-12-2020

Last date and time for receipt of online application: 15-12-2020 (23:30)

Last date and time for making online fee payment: 17-12-2020 (23:30)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: 19-12-2020 (23:30)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): 21-12-2020

Schedule of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I): 12-04-2021 to 27-04-2021

Date of Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper): To be notified later.

Let us tell you that the notification for recruitment has also been released on the official website. Candidates who want to apply for this recruitment can apply by December 15. The exam for recruitment will be held from 12 to 27 April 2021.

Candidates can click here to read the official notification.

Candidates can click here to apply online.