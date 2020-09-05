Subarnapur: There are several incidents of police crossing the line while implementing the COVID-19 norms to check spread of coronavirus. One such case has now come to the fore in Birmaharajpur area of Subarnapur district of the State.

As per reports, Birmaharajpur police PCR van arrived at a tiffin stall situated near Sambadika Bhawan on noticing a public gathering yesterday at around 7.30 in the evening.

Raged after seeing the scenario, Bijay Barik, the SI, hit the utensil filled with boiling oil with his baton. As a result, the hot oil got spilled onto the body parts of the tiffin stall owner Sudam Biswal.

Customers ran away from the spot out of fear in all directions after noticing the cops. Even the police personnel fled after realising that the poor tiffin stall owner sustained serious burn injuries because of their irresponsible act.

Some NGOs reportedly came out to help the victim. They admitting him to the Birmaharajpur hospital for treatment.

The locals, meanwhile, criticised police actions and demanded justice for the tiffin stall owner.

The district ASP, on the other hand, has assured of proper investigation into the matter.