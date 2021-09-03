Bullets fired in Bhubaneswar over vehicle parking

By WCE 3
youth injured in firing
Representational image

Bhubaneswar: Panic gripped Jagamara area of Bhubaneswar following gunshots over vehicle parking this evening. Khandagiri police said to be started an investigation into the matter.

According to reports, two neighbours, who are said to be businessmen, had a word of exchange over parking of vehicles at around 4 pm. However, one of them got irated and fired three blank rounds of bullets that caused panic among the locals.

A team of Khandagiri police rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the matter. A total of four persons including the two neighbours have been brought to the police station for interrogation.

From its preliminary investigation, the police team came to know that one of the neighbours fire gunshots from his licenced gun.

More details are awaited.

You might also like
State

Odisha Corona Recovery Today: Another 835 Patients Recovered From Coronavirus

State

Dutee Chand’s defamation case: Court orders portal & editor to restrain from…

State

Odisha records 41% growth in GST collection in August

State

IIT Kharagpur issues important notification for JEE Advanced 2021 Exam, Check details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.