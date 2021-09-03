Bullets fired in Bhubaneswar over vehicle parking

Bhubaneswar: Panic gripped Jagamara area of Bhubaneswar following gunshots over vehicle parking this evening. Khandagiri police said to be started an investigation into the matter.

According to reports, two neighbours, who are said to be businessmen, had a word of exchange over parking of vehicles at around 4 pm. However, one of them got irated and fired three blank rounds of bullets that caused panic among the locals.

A team of Khandagiri police rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the matter. A total of four persons including the two neighbours have been brought to the police station for interrogation.

From its preliminary investigation, the police team came to know that one of the neighbours fire gunshots from his licenced gun.

More details are awaited.