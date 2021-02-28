Bhubaneswar: A girl on a bullet has shown excellent presence of mind and has been successfully able to foil a loot bid in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha.

The girl was in fact an undercover detective who was the part of a sting operation.

The incident occurred on Saturday night as the young woman was returning home on her bullet. Two robbers tried to snatch his phone near the Dumduma auto stand in Bhubaneswar.

But the young woman clutched on to her phone. There was a scuffle between the robbers and the young woman. In which the woman won at last.

Police arrived at the scene and arrested two people. The young woman was injured in the scuffle. Everyone praised the young woman’s courage.