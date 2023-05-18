Bullet fired at OSRTC bus in Koraput

Malkangiri: A bullet was fired at a bus of the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) at Boipariguda of Koraput district this evening.

The OSRTC bus was shot at while it was going to Berhampur from Malkangiri. There were 11 passengers inside the bus. However, none of them was injured following the firing.

Shockingly, the firing occurred near the Boipariguda Police station. Soon, the police started an investigation into the matter. Jeypore SDPO is said to have reached the spot for a probe.

“I was driving the bus to Berhampur from Chitrakonda. However, when we were about the reach Boipariguda Police station, the conducted asked me to stop the bus saying that one of the window glasses broke,” said the driver while speaking to Kalinga TV.

“After checking, we came to know that a bullet was fired at. Later as per the direction of the higher authorities we field a police complaint and we are now at the police station,” he added.

