Baripada: In a scary incident, a two-storied building collapsed on Wednesday morning due to heavy rainfall in Madhuban Talasahi of Baripada Town in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. Fortunately no casualties were reported in the mishap.

According to sources, the house belonged to SK Sadam of the Madhuban area and the house was ordered to be demolished by the local administration as building was old, unstable and uninhabited.

As the house was empty, no one was injured in the mishap, but the incident gave the locals quite a shock.

Flood-like situation has been witnessed in Baripada and several other low lying areas of the town due to torrential rainfall since Tuesday under the influence of a low pressure over North Bay of Bengal.