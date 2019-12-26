Telangana cop arrested

Builder held for duping house buyer in Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has arrested a builder on the charge of duping a property buyer by selling him a house constructed without BDA approval yesterday.

The held builder has been identified as Sandipta Kishore Patnaik (50).

Related News
State

Senior National Volleyball Championship 2019-20 inaugurated

State

Rajdhani Express Showcasing Heritage And Culture Of Odisha…

State

Woman found dead on roadside in mysterious condition

State

Baby elephant carcass found in Odisha’s Deogarh

Sandipta, who lives in Kailash Vihar area under Chandrasekharpur police limits, had sold a house to the complainant Dr Sanghamitra Kar in Kalinga Nagar area in Bhubaneswar a few months back.

However, at a later stage Sanghamitra was served with a notice by Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) for illegal house construction and submitted the documents provided to him by Sandipta which appeared to be fake.

After paying a heavy penalty to BDA the complainant lodged a complaint with Khandagiri Police Station post which the action was taken.

You might also like
State

Senior National Volleyball Championship 2019-20 inaugurated

State

Rajdhani Express Showcasing Heritage And Culture Of Odisha Flagged Off By Dharmendra…

State

Woman found dead on roadside in mysterious condition

State

Baby elephant carcass found in Odisha’s Deogarh

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.