Builder held for duping house buyer in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has arrested a builder on the charge of duping a property buyer by selling him a house constructed without BDA approval yesterday.

The held builder has been identified as Sandipta Kishore Patnaik (50).

Sandipta, who lives in Kailash Vihar area under Chandrasekharpur police limits, had sold a house to the complainant Dr Sanghamitra Kar in Kalinga Nagar area in Bhubaneswar a few months back.

However, at a later stage Sanghamitra was served with a notice by Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) for illegal house construction and submitted the documents provided to him by Sandipta which appeared to be fake.

After paying a heavy penalty to BDA the complainant lodged a complaint with Khandagiri Police Station post which the action was taken.