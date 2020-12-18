Builder Arrested In Bhubaneswar For Duping Investors Of Rs 3 Cr In Odisha
Bhubaneswar: A builder has been allegedly arrested in Bhubaneswar for duping investors of Rs. 3 Crore by the
The accused has been identified as Manoj Lenka (40), director of Orisun Enginner’s Pvt Ltd. he has cheated more than 15 persons between 2008 and 2019.
Police said that as many as four cases are pending against Lenka at Shaeed Nagar and Chandrasekharpur police station.
He has collected money from several others on pretext of providing land. The police has urged the duped investors to lodge complaints.