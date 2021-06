Builder Amiya Ranjan Rath held for property fraud in capital city of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Mancheswar police on Friday arrested a builder on the charges of property fraud.

The builder has been identified as Amiya Ranjan Rath.

Reportedly, Amiya has been arrested on charges of fraud and embezzlement of Rs 15 lakhs.

He has been forwarded to court by the Mancheswar police, added reports.