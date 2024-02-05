Budget Session of Odisha Assembly to begin today; Governor Raghubar Das to address the House

Bhubaneswar: The Budget Session of Odisha Assembly is set to begin today. The session is scheduled to continue till February 13.

Meanwhile, the new Governor of Odisha, Raghubar Das will address the house for the first time today. At the same time, Interim Budget is likely to be presented on February 8.

This will be last Budget session before the Assembly elections that is to be conducted in April-May, 2024. However, the session is likely to be stormy, with Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress planning to attack the ruling govt with several issues. Meanwhile, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) said they are ready to face the opposition on the floor of the House.

On Sunday, all-party meeting was conducted to conclude the last session of the assembly. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of the assembly speaker Pramila Mallik.

The speaker sought co-operation from the ruling and opposition parties for smooth conduct of the house proceedings during the Budget session.