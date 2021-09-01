BSKY smart health card scheme from today across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The smart health cards under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) has been implemented across Odisha from today.

CM Naveen Patnaik distributed smart health cards under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) in Malkangiri district on Aug 21. Odisha is the first state in the country to provide such a facility in the health sector. The cards will be given to beneficiaries phase-wise.

As many as 96 lakh households and 3.5 crore BSKY beneficiaries will get the smart health card in Odisha. In Malkangiri district alone, 1.55 lakh families will be benefited.

According to the state government, under this scheme, a person can simply go to a hospital with their card and avail all the required treatments without any hassle. The beneficiaries of BSKY can avail treatment at over 200 hospitals across the country. The smart cards will help them to avail the facilities.

Family members can avail of benefits up to Rs 5 lakh per annum under the scheme. However, for women members of the family, the limit is Rs 10 lakh.