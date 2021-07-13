BSF Recruitment 2021: Apply soon for 285 vacant posts, check details here

Good news for the candidates who are in search of jobs at the Border Security Force (BSF). The Border Security Force has issued a notification for the recruitment of 285 vacant posts.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply soon on the official website of Border Security Force (link given below).

BSF Recruitment 2021 vacancy details:

Name of the vacancy:

Assistant Aircraft Mechanic: 49

Assistant Radio Mechanic: 8

Constable: 8

Staff Nurse: 74

ASI Operation Theatre Technician: 2

ASI Laboratory Technician: 56

Whistle: 18

HC (Veterinary): 40

Candidates can apply for the BSF Recruitment 2021 till July 26, 2021.

How to apply for BSF Recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website of rectt.bsf.gov.in.

There will be 3 links shown.

Candidates can click on any link according to the post they want to apply to.

A new page will open where they can start applying.

Fill in all the necessary details.

Click on submit.

Educational qualification: The candidates should have passed classes 10 and 12 from a recognised board.

Selection of BSF Recruitment 2021:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in a Written Exam, a Physical Efficiency Test, and a Physical Standard Test.

Click here to visit the official website.

Click here to read the official notification for the BSF-Airwing Recruitment.

Click here to read the official notification for the BSF-PMS Recruitment.

Click here to read the official notification for the BSF-VET Recruitment.