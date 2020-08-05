BSF Jawan kills self in Odisha’s Malkangiri district

Malkangiri: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan posted in Odisha’s Maoist-hit Malkangiri district, on Wednesday allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself using his service revolver.

The deceased has been identified as Sesha Karan, a native of Rajasthan and was deployed in Malkangiri.

The jawan was staying at the 9th Battalion near Chitrakonda Police station in Malkangiri. Though the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.