BSF Jawans Seize Huge Cache Of Explosives In Odisha

By WCE 1

Koraput: The Border Security Forces (BSF) jawans seized huge cache of explosive materials from Pindamali-Bhitarpara jungle in Koraput district on Saturday during combing operations.

Based on intelligence report, the team of 155 battalion of BSF Jawans launched a combing operation at Pindamali-Bhitarpara jungle and seized huge volumes of explosive materials.

About 60 gelatins, 50 electric detonators, 30 iron pellets, 5 bundles of electric wires and 2.5kg of gun powder were seized.

The BSF Team which went for combing operation have safely returned, said a BSF official.

