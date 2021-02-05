Malkangiri: Huge cache of arms, ammunition and other belongings of the Maoists were recovered from a forest near Pipalpadar village under Swabhiman Anchal in Malkangiri district.

Acting on a tip-off, BSF jawans launched an operation and came across a pit which was dug by the Maoists, and found that a huge cache of arms and other explosives were kept inside a huge drum.

The seized items include a detonator, codex wire, Maoist uniforms, and Magazines intended to be used against civilians and security forces. The red rebels had planned to attack the BSF Jawans, sources said.

The security personnel suspected that the explosives were hidden by the members of the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha Border (AOB) of the left-wing.

Meanwhile, the BSF jawans have intensified combing operations in the region to trace more Naxal hideouts if any.