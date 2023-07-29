BSF jawan hits police officer in Odisha’s Anandapur

Keonjhar: A police officer was attacked by a BSF Jawan in Fakirpur village of Anandapur in Keonjhar district today afternoon.

Reports say, the BSF jawan had come to his village for his holidays. He has an argument with his wife and in anger he started hitting his wife. In order to save herself, his wife called the police.

On knowing about the matter, the police reached the spot and tried to escape her. In a fit of rage, the BSF jawan hits the police officer.

Later, the police got hold of him and detained him at the police station.

Further investigation is in process.