BSF IG visit Malkangiri, review security arrangements

Malkangiri: Border Security Force (BSF) IG Satish Chandra Budakoti along with Sanjay Kumar Singh, DIG, Malkangiri Sector and other BSF Officials visited interior areas of Malkangiri district on Sunday and reviewed the security scenario on the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border and Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border.

The senior Officers visited general area of COB Janbai and COB Dyke-III in the Sabhimaan Anchal, alongside Odisha- Andhra Pradesh border. They also visited general area of COB Mathili and villages alongside the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border area. The IG BSF appreciated the troops, over their strong domination in the region and close coordination with State Police.

He also interacted with Vishal Singh, District Magistrate of Malkangiri and PS Meena, Superintendent of Police, reviewed & discussed the latest security scenario of the region.

The visiting Officers also took stock of the latest covid situation in the force campuses during which the BSF IG enlightened troops about the Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB) and asked for strict adherence to it.

Since its deployment in Odisha in the year 2010, BSF has been successfully countering the Maoist strategy for the safety and security of the public in the interiors and remote localities of Malkangiri and Koraput.

The BSF IG appreciated the coordinated effort of state machineries, that brings the development projects in full swing in the Swabhimaan Anchal and assured that BSF takes it as privilege to be part of such projects by giving security coverage and making it a success for the people of the state.