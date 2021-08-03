BSEO changes OSSTET-2021 date, to conduct on this date, Check details

Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSEO) on Tuesday changed the date of the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET).

The BSEO, in its latest notification, informed that the OSSTET will be conducted on September 1, 2021 (Wednesday) instead of August 27 (Friday).

The board had earlier announced that the OSSTET-2021 will be conducted on August 27 (Friday). However, it changed the OSSTET exam date saying that some of the OSSTET candidates would be appearing for the preliminary exam of the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS), which is slated to be held on August 27.

Notably, the OSSTET-2021 form fill up had started from July 2, 2021 and was supposed to end on July 13. However, later it was extended till July 18 in view of the ongoing COVID pandemic situation in the State.

It is to be noted here that Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET), comprising two papers – paper 1 and 2, is the mandatory eligibility test for recruitment of secondary teacher in Government/Government Aided schools across the State.

