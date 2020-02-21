BSE To Take Strict Action Against Damage Of CCTVs In Matric Exam Centre

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: Smooth functioning of Matric exams 2020 has become a matter of concern for the BSE.

A blue-print has been prepared to stop cheating in matric exams completely.

An allegation that the CCTV in the exam hall has been broken intentionally has come to light.

The Board of Secondary Education has taken the matter very seriously.

It has clearly directed that the school authorities shall be held responsible if there is any further damage to the CCTVs.

The school authorities shall be fined adequately in case of any damage.

The Board has further said that in case such an incident is repeated, the result of that center shall be withheld.

 

