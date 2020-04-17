BSE Odisha Uploads New Syllabus Of Class 10 On Their Official Website

By KalingaTV Bureau
1

Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha, recently announced that eight textbooks of 10th standard of 2020-21 have been changed.

The details on the said subjects along with the syllabus and changes have been enumerated in the Board’s official Website.  The details of the new syllabus can be found on: www.bseodisha.nic.in 

The students, parents and teachers can download the details of the curriculum from this web-page.

