Evaluation of Matric Answer sheet in Odisha to begin after Lock down

Bhubaneswar: Answer paper evaluation of the Board of Secondary Education conducted Matric examinations will begin soon after lifting of lock down in the state. More numbers of teachers will be engaged in the valuation to finish the work soon.

Supply of textbooks for Class 9 and 10 to different zones of BSE Board started today. Once lock down order will be lifted selling of books will also be started.

After lock down the affiliated book dealers from Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Sambalpur and Berhmapur zones can buy the books for sell. BSE has expected that the text books will be available for students by May end.

Again, all the text books are available online at the website of BSE at www.bseodisha.ac.in Students can download books from here as well, said BSE secretary.