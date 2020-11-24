Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education on Monday notified the dates for collection of post-examination certificates.

The documents will be available at 6 zonal offices that is Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, Berhampur, Balasore and Jeypore during the office hours from November 24 to November 27.

The students can collect the certificates from their respective zonal offices.

The original pass certificates, migration certificates, Failed Memorandum of Marks and Tabulation Register of Supplementary HSC Examination 2020 and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) Examination 2020 will also be available at the zonal offices of the Board, informs controller of Examinations Dr Nihar Ranjan Mohanty .