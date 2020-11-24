BSE Odisha 10th Results 2019 To Be Declared On May 21
Pic Credit- bseodisha.nic.in

BSE Odisha Notification: Post-Examination Certificates Available

By WCE 1

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education on Monday notified the dates for collection of post-examination certificates.

The documents will be available at 6 zonal offices that is Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, Berhampur, Balasore and Jeypore during the office hours from November 24 to November 27.

The students can collect the certificates from their respective zonal offices.

The original pass certificates, migration certificates, Failed Memorandum of Marks and Tabulation Register of Supplementary HSC Examination 2020 and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) Examination 2020 will also be available at the zonal offices of the Board, informs controller of Examinations Dr Nihar Ranjan Mohanty .

 

You might also like
State

Cuttack IIFL Loot Case Solved; Employee Detained Along With 3 Others

State

Accident In Odisha’s Nabarangpur, 2 Dead

State

642 Covid Positives In Odisha, Tally Rises To 3,15,271

State

Covid-19 Deaths In Odisha Rises To 1671, 5 From Sundergarh

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.