BSE Odisha Changes Syllabus Of Standard 9 And 10

Cuttack: The syllabus of standard nine (9) and ten (10) has been changed by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha said in a press release.

The two new topics that have been introduced are Disaster Management and Pandemic Management.

The topics shall be included in the Geography and Biology books of standard ninth and tenth respectively.

The change has been effected in accordance to the clear instructions of the Government of Odisha.

The new syllabus has been made available in the official website of Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha www.bseodisha.ac.in

One can easily log in to the website and access the new syllabus.

The Board has further directed the District Education Officers (DEOs) and the headmasters to look into the matter and inform the students.