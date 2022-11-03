BSE Odisha announces Class 10 revised result, Steps to check results

Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has announced the revised result of the High School Certificate (HSC) Class 10 after completing the checking of the addition of marks.

The revised result has been published at the official website http://www.bseodisha.ac.in.

The Students, who have applied for the checking of marks, can see the revised results at BSE official site or they can also get their result on their phone via text message by sending SMS OR10 <Roll No> to 5676750.

The annual HSC board examination 2022 was held from April 29, 2022 to May 6, 2022 and the results were declared on July 6.

BSE invited application from students for the checking of the addition of marks from July 11 to July 25, 2022. According to BSE, around 90.55 per cent students have passed the Matric or the Class 10 exam this year.

How to check BSE Class 10 revised results

Go to the official website http://bseodisha.ac.in/

Click on the ‘Latest Updates’ section on the homepage.

Click on 2022-11-01 HSC EXAMINATION RESULT 2022 AFTER COMPLETION OF CHECKING OF ADDITION OF MARKS link.

You will be redirected to a new window.

Enter Roll No or name and submit.

You will get your result.

As we mentioned earlier, you can also check your results by sending a SMS OR10 <Roll No> to 5676750.