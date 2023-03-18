BSE Odisha admits errors in Matric exam question papers

Cuttack: BSE Odisha has admitted that there were errors in question papers. He said that the complaints regarding fault in question papers are true and this happened due to publishing errors. He also promised to analyze it to find out the cause of the error.

The students attending the exam for history and geography complained about the error in question papers from various areas of the state. It has been reported that some of the questions of the A set question paper have been in the B set question paper.

As the questions have been changed in the question paper set, students will not get marks despite answering the correct answers. Many have complained that there were one question missing so they answered 49 questions. The Students are confused and panicked after the incident. They requested the authorities not to deduct their marks and do the needful for fair evaluation of papers.

Admitting the errors, BSE President Ramashish Hazra said, ” The Board is aware of the issue which is mainly a printing error. The students need not to worry as the Board will take appropriate steps in this regard.”

The BSE president said that all the exam centres have been asked to provide a list of students who faced similar issues while appearing the examination today.