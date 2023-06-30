BSE denies report of OTET question papers leak

While clarifying before the media, BSE President Ramashis Hazra advised the candidates not to fall prey to such rumours.

Subadh Nayak
BSE President Ramashis Hazra

Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha today denied the report of Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) examination question papers leak.

It is to be note here that series of photographs and screenshots of different question papers, which claimed to be that of OTET, were doing rounds on different social media platforms.

Even some examinees were allegedly receiving calls from unknown persons, who demanded money to make the OTET exam question papers available for them.

However, BSE President Ramashis Hazra refused such reports and called them as fake news. While clarifying before the media, he also advised the candidates not to fall prey to such rumours.

It is to be noted here that the OTET examination will be held across the State tomorrow (Saturday, July 1, 2023).

